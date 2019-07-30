Augusta County Fair to bring new shows and job opportunities

The Augusta County Fair is back in town, kicking off a five-day run at the Augusta Expo Fairgrounds.

This year, the fair will feature a bluegrass contest, the Victoria Circus, the Ninja Experience and Ready-Set-Grow, a kids educational show about where your food comes from.

Organizers say there will also be a demolition derby, tractor pulls and even some job opportunities.

"There's a ton of them (vendors) in there looking for great employees and that's what it's all about. We have over 80 vendors, we have over 100 sponsors, everybody is pulling together in order to make the Augusta County Fair a super success," said Ellen Shaver-Shank, the Executive Director of the Augusta County Fair.

General admission is $5.00 and a Wristband is $30.00. Gates open at 4 p.m.

