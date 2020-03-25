Augusta County Fire-Rescue asks community to provide personal protective equipment

Augusta County Fire-Rescue put out a call on Tuesday like the ones seen nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They're asking community members to replenish their dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE). That includes surgical masks, N95 masks, dust masks, protective gowns, and Tyvek suits.

They're also looking for hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and Clorox cleaners. Homemade masks are acceptable - you can find a pattern to follow here.

You can contact Augusta County Fire-Rescue 540-245-5624 x.1, for more information on how to donate. A drop-off location for any supplies will be at the Fire-Rescue Training Center located at 115 Dick Huff Lane, Verona VA 24482 on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.