Augusta County Fire-Rescue now carrying bullet-proof vests

Augusta County Fire-Rescue now has eight bullet proof vests. The vests come from a partnership between fire rescue and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Greg Schacht, a division commander with ACFR, said Sheriff Donald Smith had approached them a while back about a partnership. Schacht said they had seen the increasing gun violence across the nation, and wanted to be prepared.

They formed a committee and spent over a year discussing plans so they would be prepared for any emergency situation. Those plans and partnership became the Unified Hostile Incident Action guide.

"It's a plan that covers everything from just you know, a domestic type disturbance up to something, god forbid as an active shooter," Schacht said.

The vests were a part of that partnership. The sheriff's office purchased the vests for the fire department and they will be kept in administrator and operations personnel vehicles. Schacht said they'll be available for firefighters who are responding to active shooter situations and other emergencies.

"Just to add added protection to our personnel that are going to be in what we call the warm zone helping get patients out to be treated if needed,' Schacht said.

Schacht said they're always preparing in the emergency services field and this is another level. He said it's important for the two organizations to work side by side.

"We're working together," Schacht said. "So if we have the same plan, we train together, we know each other's terminology, we flow in the same manner, then we're just going to be more efficient."

They've already done some training with the vests and the plan and Schacht said they're looking to do more in the future.

