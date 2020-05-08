Augusta County Fire Rescue thanks Augusta Health workers with parade

On Friday evening, first responders from around Augusta County came together to thank the nurses and other healthcare workers at Augusta Health with a parade.

Around 20 fire trucks and ambulances looped around Augusta Health Friday evening. | Credit: WHSV

Bernie Hewitt organized the parade after a suggestion from a fellow firefighter, Daniel Wonderly. They wanted to thank the nurses and other healthcare workers for all they've done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hewitt said they know it's been a tough time and they wanted to recognize everyone that's gone above and beyond, especially stepping outside their normal roles. He added Augusta County Fire Rescue really appreciates all they do at Augusta Health and wanted them to know that.

"That they're really appreciated, that they understand how much we appreciate everything they do and how much it means to us to have a community hospital that we can go to," he said.

About 20 firetrucks and ambulances gathered to go around the outside loop of Augusta Health and they came from all over the county.

