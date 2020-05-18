Augusta County Library makes plans to gradually reopen some services

This past weekend marked two months since all branches of the Augusta County Library closed their doors to the public due to COVID-19 on March 17.

But now, in Phase 1 of the 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening the commonwealth, they're starting a gradual reopening process, like so many other businesses.

Starting on Tuesday, May 26, bookdrops at the Augusta County Library will open back up for any library patrons to return their materials, including materials from the Staunton Public Library and Waynesboro Public Library.

In the first weeks of closures, the library had been offering a curbside service, but suspended that on March 31. They say curbside service will be starting back up at their Fishersville and Churchville locations on Wednesday, June 10.

Curbside pick-up will then be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For pickup, patrons will be allowed to place 15 holds per library card, only at the Fishersville and Churchville locations, and must wait to receive a hold arrival notification before picking up their materials from either location.

“We have missed all of our patrons, and appreciate the cooperation during such a difficult time," said Diantha McCauley, director of the Augusta County Library.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA. Other locations include a Churchville branch, as well as stations in Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

You can email any questions about the curbside pickup service to ask@augustacountylibrary.org.

During Virginia's state of emergency due to coronavirus, the library has waived all overdue fines.

They're also encouraging patrons to use e-services such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive/Libby, RBDigital, Early World of Learning, and EBSCO E-Books, which may be accessed at .www.augustacountylibrary.org/apps.

The library plans to continue its services virtually on its website and its social media pages, including Facebook.

