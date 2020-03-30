Augusta County Library offering curbside services

The Augusta County Library has suspended all programs and meetings amid the ongoing response to COVID-19.

All branches of the Augusta County Library closed their doors to the public as of Tuesday, March 17, but the library does continue to operate in some ways.

The library's Churchville and Fishersville locations are offering curbside service to patrons who call either location and request materials.

Then, when they arrive outside the library, library staff will bring the materials out to the person's vehicle.

Pickup options like that, just like takeout services for food, are considered safe social distancing-friendly.

The library has also waived all overdue fines during Virginia's state of emergency due to coronavirus.

They're also encouraging patrons to use e-services such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive/Libby, RBDigital, Early World of Learning, and EBSCO E-Books, which may be accessed at .www.augustacountylibrary.org/apps

The library says they'll be continuing to monitor COVID-19 developments and will make further decisions on hours as needed.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft. For questions or more information, you can contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

