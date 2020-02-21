Augusta County Parks and Rec reflects on accomplishments and plans new projects

Augusta County Parks and Recreation has been working hard this past year, and they have the numbers to show for it in their annual report.

The county says the number of people participating in programs and using the parks has grown. They are keeping with that momentum by having a handful of improvements for community members to look forward to in the coming year.

The goal of these improvements is getting more people out to enjoy their communities.

"The amenities more and more just draw people out and get people together, and what we find too, is at our events and our programs that we do at our parks, it helps build a sense of community," Andy Wells, Augusta County Parks and Recreation Director, said.

A few of those improvements will be made at Stuarts Draft Park. They will be renovating the pool, providing more shade to the park, and partnering with the Augusta County Library to add a StoryWalk.

"Interpretive stops along the walking trails to kids to encourage younger ones to be active as well as to promote literacy," Wells said.

The StoryWalk will be installed in the next couple of weeks.

Most of the other projects will be complete for the community to enjoy by 2021.

