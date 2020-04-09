Augusta County Public Library uses 3D printer to make face shields

The Augusta County Public Library in Fishersville is serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis but in a different way.

They’re using their 3D printer to make face shields. Each shield takes an hour to make. So far, they’ve made close to 30.

On Wednesday, the library's system's technician dropped some off at Augusta Health. The hospital has requested 400 of the face shields.

“They go over your forehead, and they hold a piece of clear plastic down to protect medical workers against splash and things like that,” Matthew Grenger, with the Augusta County Public Library, said. “So, it’s a good piece of equipment to have.”

Just this week, an anonymous donor gave the library another 3D printer. Grenger expects to have that up and running within the next week.