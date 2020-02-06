Augusta County Public Schools use mass communication system for emergencies and drills

Augusta County Public Schools have been working with a mass communication system used in emergencies and drills.

All staff have access to the new app called Crisis Go, so if they find themselves in an emergency situation, all they have to do is pull out the app and send an alert.

"We can communicate faster and more readily and give more detail other than just doing a PA system, code, whatever," Doug Shifflett, Deputy Superintendent for Administration at Augusta County Public Schools, said.

The app not only notifies staff of drills and emergencies, but it also allows them to communicate efficiently during those times.

"We have a little check-in system to make sure all students are secure and safe, and that somebody isn't left in a building or in a classroom or somewhere," Shifflett said.

The app also communicates to the county's Emergency Communications Center, so they know about an emergency as soon as it happens and can respond quickly and appropriately.

"They can say a fire truck is on the way, they're two minutes out," Shifflett said, describing how ECC can communicate with them through the app as well.

School administration said there are more advancements to come in the future through the app that will help in making schools safer for the whole division.

A couple things staff can look forward to are having automatic roster checks instead of using a chat to communicate where students are, and cameras that allow administration to see what is going on remotely.

Staff at Augusta County Public Schools haven't needed to use the app for an actual emergency, but they have given positive feedback for its use during drills.