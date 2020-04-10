Augusta County Public Schools works hard to provide continuity of learning for students

Augusta County Public Schools is working hard to provide continuity of learning for its students, without overwhelming parents.

Right now, teachers and administrators are putting together digital resources for families, as well as learning kits for those without internet access.

The continuity of learning framework is available at the Augusta County Public Schools website and Facebook page.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond with Augusta County Public Schools said it's going to take a team effort to get through the next month and a half.

"We want our parents to know that there's not an expectation that they home-school their children," Bond said. "We're going to work collaboratively with you, and partner with you to ensure that we can provide the best learning opportunities that are engaging and innovative for you and your students."

Families can also check out the superintendent’s new podcast called “Connecting with Augusta County."

The school system continues to provide grab and go meals and delivery service, making sure students get two meals a day, seven days a week. That’s about 4,000 meals a day.