Augusta County School Resource Officer shares how SROs serve students and staff

School Resource Officers have been serving schools across the Shenandoah Valley for many years.

Sgt. James Snyder works in the Wilson school district. | Credit: WHSV

"What I explain to parents is to make sure their child is safe all day long. That's our ultimate goal," Sgt. James Snyder, with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, said.

Sgt. Snyder is one of seven school resource officers who cover the 21 schools in Augusta County.

"We do security checks around the perimeter of the building, assist the school administration with whatever they feel they need us for," Sgt. Snyder said.

He said SROs are especially needed when an emergency occurs.

"Any incident that's major and occurring in a school setting, having a resource officer on site is very beneficial compared to having to wait on an officer to respond from wherever," Sgt. Snyder said.

He compared the number of reports made within the schools this year to last year, and it almost doubled – meaning they have stayed busy.

But being present to address safety concerns is not all they do.

"I think a lot of the kids feel a sense of security by us being there as well. It gives them another resource or adult to come to if they need us," Sgt. Snyder said. "I have lunch every Wednesday with students who have had negative encounters with law enforcement on a family level, so i sit down with them and we talk about life in general or whatever they want to talk about."

This week, Charlottesville City Schools, the school board, the city and the Charlottesville Police Department, came to a mutual agreement to discontinue the use of school resource officers, saying it is not in the best interest of students and staff.

"This is an opportunity to listen broadly, to look at other approaches, and to craft a model that will serve our schools well. We will seek feedback from our citizens and explore national models," said Charlottesville city manager Dr. Tarron Richardson.

Sgt. Snyder said there have not been any talks to consider something like that happening in Augusta County.

"Our students, especially our older students, they want us to be there, and I think we want we want to be in the school setting," Sgt. Snyder said. "All resource officers, we weren't forced into that position, we all put in for it and that's something we're all interested in."

Sgt. Snyder said SROs do receive culture and diversity training to better understand the students they work with everyday.