Sheriff's office searching for missing Swoope man

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old Robert Dowdell. According to the Sheriff's Office, Dowdell was last seen at his home in Swoope around 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20.

He was headed to a grocery store in Staunton and left home travelling in a red 2002 Dodge Stratus with VA registration 8098US; he never returned.

Dowdell is 6’2” and weighs 200 lbs. He has grey hair and wears prescription eyglasses. He was last seen wearing pants and a t-shirt. Dowdell has a scar on his forehead and his left calf.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

