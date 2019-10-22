Augusta County Sheriff's Office investigating credit card fraud

In Augusta County, the sheriff's office is investigating credit card fraud that happened at several banks throughout the county earlier this year.

According to search warrants filed in Augusta County Circuit Court, credit card fraud happened at different banks in the county including the BB&T and City National Bank in Stuarts Draft and the First Bank and Trust in Verona.

Investigators were requesting security footage from banks. According to the search warrant, the frauds were reported to the sheriff's office.

Transaction records in the search warrant shows charges happened on Aug. 24. Charges were approved for different card numbers at different locations, for various amounts.

We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information and will update the story when we know more.

