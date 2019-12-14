Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Zachary W. Clatterbaugh.

The 17-year-old was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home in Staunton.

The sheriff's office described Clatterbaugh as 6'3" and 200 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff's office said he left home on a gray Mountain Bike and headed toward the Staunton Mall.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

