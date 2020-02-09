Augusta County Sheriff's Office makes robbery arrest

On February 7, just after 9 a.m., deputies with the Augusta County

Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, for the report of a robbery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was contacted and asked for a small loan. Upon arrival to the meeting location, the victim reported removing $5 from her wallet. As she was doing so, it is alleged that the suspect, Frank Meredith Pritt, III, grabbed the wallet, forced the victim out of her vehicle, and discarded the wallet into the parking lot after removing several hundred dollars in cash.

No weapon was used/displayed, and the victim was uninjured. Pritt was contacted and arrested, approximately two hours later, without incident.

He is being held in MRRJ without bond on a single count of robbery.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please

contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245- 5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800 -322-2017.

