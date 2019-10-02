Augusta County Sheriff's Office searches for runaway juvenile

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway juvenile, Zepplin Aaron Keller, who was last seen in his Greenville home on September 25th.

Deputies say Keller is 16 years old, 5'8", and weighs about 135 pounds. He is described with brown hair, hazel eyes, with a tattoo that says "Z" near his right thumb.

Deputies say he left his home the morning of September 25th on foot, heading north of Lee Jackson Highway toward Riverheads High School.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.