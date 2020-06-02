Augusta County Sheriff's Office searching for police impersonator

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a possible police impersonator near Waynesboro.

The ACSO said a suspect showed a star badge in the 3900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway and identified himself as a law enforcement officer who was looking for someone.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'9" and around 30-years-old with short brown hair. The ACSO said he was driving a white SUV with a black brush guard on the front of the vehicle.

The ACSO asks if you have information about the suspect, to contact Sgt. Steve Cason at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.