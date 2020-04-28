Augusta County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff''s is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Farrah Lynn Clark was last seen at her home in Churchville Monday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says, Clark recently moved to the area from Connecticut. She left a note suggesting she was headed to a family member's home in either Connecticut or Florida.

It is reported she took a cat and a pet snake with her.

Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at

540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

