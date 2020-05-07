Augusta County board calls for public input at upcoming budget and tax meeting

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is asking for public input for their upcoming meeting on May 13, where supervisors will hold public hearings on the proposed real estate tax penalty and interest for the county, as well as their budget.

Supervisors say the public hearings are for ordinance changes that would temporarily lower penalty and interest on 2020 real estate tax to 0% penalty and 5% or less interest rate until August 31.

The current rates are 10% penalty and 10% interest.

At the board meeting on April 22, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to extend the real estate property tax due date from June 5 to June 26 as a way to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors will also vote on the county budget, which uses estimated revenue adjusted for the projected economic impacts from COVID-19. You can view the proposed budget here.

The meeting's full agenda is here.

The board will also vote on the real estate and personal property tax rates proposed for calendar year 2020, which are set to stay the same as the previous year, with a $0.63 real estate tax, $2 personal property tax, and $2.50 personal property tax for business property, large trucks and trailers, and machinery and tools.

Anyone wanting to join in the county's May 13 meeting can sign up ahead of time at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget or by calling 540-245-5600 if they would like to register to speak.

Commentary can also be submitted online or over the phone and then it will be noted at the meeting and added to the minutes.

Alternatively, you can email board@co.augusta.va.us with your comments, which will also be added to the meeting minutes.

Another option is viewing and commenting on the Facebook livestream of the meeting on the official Augusta County Facebook page. If you do that, they say to type your name and address first and follow immediately with your comment in one comment. Giving your name and address indicates your comment can be included as a part of official records and noted in the meeting.

You can also call in on the night of the meeting at (508) 924-2087 for those using a mobile phone or (844) 855-4444, which is toll-free for those using a land line.

Callers can follow the meeting through livestream and, at the appropriate time, will be prompted to call in. Callers can also call either number any time after 7 p.m. and wait on hold until the appropriate time. Callers will be muted upon entering the conference call. When it is the caller’s turn to speak, the phone line will be unmuted and they will hear a prompt to speak.