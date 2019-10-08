Augusta County cooking team takes home gold from national 4H competition

Four Augusta County teenagers returned from a national cooking competition as champions. The Spice Girls, as they call themselves, competed in the 4H Food Challenge at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.

Credit: WVIR

The challenge is similar to the hit Food Network cooking competition show Chopped. It starts with a bag of mystery ingredients, often including one food that is a little less common. Teams get 40 minutes to create a dish and put together a five-minute presentation – which accounts for 80 out of the team's 100 points.

The Spice Girls beat out 8 other teams from 4 other states to take home the gold.

"As long as I can remember, I was in the kitchen bugging my mom to let me stir the pot," Ashlyn Miller told NBC29 as the team prepared for the competition. "You have all these ingredients and a blank slate and you can choose to make whatever you want with it."

The team is coached by 4H volunteer Marie Rothwell, who says the girls are learning all kinds of life skills at the table.