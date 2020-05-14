Augusta County couple opening up their farm for weddings impacted by COVID-19

Many couples have had to either postpone or change wedding plans because of COVID-19. One Augusta County couple is hoping to make that process a little easier.

The Yoders said they've already had a lot of interest in their farm as a wedding venue. | Credit: WHSV

Ben and Melanie Yoder were married last year, and had trouble finding a venue after a last-minute change. They wanted to help other couples who may be going through the same challenges because of COVID-19. The couple owns Cyrus Ridge Farm near Waynesboro, and they're offering the use of their property for free.

"To be able to be a tool that God is using to help them facilitate this ultimate commitment of matrimony," Yoder said.

When they posted on Facebook earlier this week, Yoder said they received a lot of interest and messages. They've already shown the property several times, and have a wedding scheduled soon.

"We are really excited just to see everybody come together, have a good time," Yoder said. "Weddings are always really fun and really exciting, so just to be able to be a really small part of that."

If your wedding has been impacted by COVID-19, you can message the Yoders on Facebook at Cyrus Ridge Farm.

Many weddings are still happening with Virginia's 10-person gathering limit and social distancing measures in place, while other guests may watch online. Others may be holding a small ceremony on their original date and planning a full-size reception in the future.