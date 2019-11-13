Augusta County deputies investigating pawn shop burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find the person responsible for burglarizing a pawn shop.

According to the sheriff's office, around 1:09 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, deputies were called to Mountain Valley Pawn in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Hwy. for an alarm that was triggered.

When deputies arrived, they found that the glass of the front door had been smashed.

Someone had forcibly entered the business and stolen several items, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office believes the suspect drove to the scene and parked at an adjacent business.

If anyone knows anything about the suspect or the crime, they're asked to contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

