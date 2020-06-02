Augusta County deputies investigating string of thefts from vehicles

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a suspect they say is responsible for a string of thefts from vehicles.

According to deputies, some time between Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, someone stole items from two vehicles in Verona and one in Waynesboro, including credit cards that were later used for purchases.

They took reports for the three separate thefts on May 21.

If you recognize the person captured on surveillance photo that was linked to one of the stolen credit cards, you're urged to contact Investigator R.L. Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.