Augusta County deputies searching for man missing from assisted living facility

Augusta County deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen at an assisted living facility.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Douglas Andrew Wagner was last seen at the facility in Fishersville around 4 p.m. on March 11.

Wagner is prescribed medications for a medical condition, but it's reported that he doesn't take them as prescribed.

Wagner is described as a white man standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 183 pounds, with blue eyes and white shaggy hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt and jacket.

Deputies say he left the assisted living facility on foot, and is known to commonly walk around Fishersville, as well as Staunton and Waynesboro, where he typically goes via bus.

If you have any information about Wagner's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

