Augusta County deputies searching for missing endangered man

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing man who they say could be in danger.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Ronnie A. Jenkins, Jr. was last seen in Mt. Sidney on Wednesday, March 4, around 9:11 p.m.

The sheriff's office says Jenkins was last seen wearing a grey knit cap, a dark-colored Carhart hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He may be driving a gray 2008 Kia Sorento with Virginia license plate WSN-8084.

Deputies say Jenkins is believed to have made statements about self-harm and is required to take medication for a health condition. He's also known to regularly carry a handgun.

Jenkins, while from Augusta County, has ties to Culpeper and Orange County.

He's described as a white man standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and a tattoo reading "serenity" on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Connor Tobin at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

