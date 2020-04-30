Augusta County deputies searching for missing man

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing man they say was last seen heading to Charlottesville to have dinner with a woman his family didn't know.

According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Michael Keith Neuendorf was last seen at a relative's home in Stuarts Draft on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 28.

Deputies say Neuendorf is reportedly moving from Florida to Michigan and is temporarily staying with relatives in Stuarts Draft. The relatives say he left on Tuesday to go have dinner with a woman in Charlottesville and they haven't heard from him since.

Neuendorf is described as a white man standing six-feet, three-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown jacket, jeans, black tennis shoes, and a ball cap.

He was driving a royal blue 2012 Ford F-150 with Florida license plate ATVZ42.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

