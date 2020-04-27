Augusta County deputies searching for runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a runaway teen.

Deputies say 15-year-old Hannah Yung Lofstedtwas reported missing on the afternoon of Monday, April 27.

She was last seen at her home in Fishersville around 2 a.m. last Wednesday, April 22, according to the sheriff's office.

She's described as an Asian girl standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.