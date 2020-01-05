Augusta County deputy crashes responding to call, charged with reckless driving

Several Augusta County deputies responded to the Sheetz Gas Station on Stuarts Draft Highway just after midnight on Sunday, for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at another Sheetz customer.

While responding to this incident, one of the deputies was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road when he failed to negotiate a curve on Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.

The deputy’s vehicle went off road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by Fire Department personnel.

He was transported to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad to be treated for his injuries.

The deputy involved was in stable condition upon arrival, and he was

released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and

lacerations.

The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and the deputy was subsequently charged with reckless driving.

The sheriff acknowledged that excessive speed was the reason for this

crash.

"The deputy is alive by the grace of God, the Augusta County Sheriff’s

Office is extremely grateful that no one was killed in this incident," said

Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all first

responders who assisted in this incident and the rescue efforts:

- Augusta County Emergency Communications Center

- Augusta County Fire Rescue

- Stuarts Draft Fire Department

- Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad

- Virginia State Police

- Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Augusta Health