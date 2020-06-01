Augusta County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19 and another who may have been exposed has been quarantined.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy woke up on the morning of Friday, May 29, with symptoms that matched those of COVID-19 and sought testing from Augusta Health.

Results from that testing have come back with confirmation that the deputy has a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

The sheriff's office says the deputy is quarantined and has not returned to duty since the positive result.

A second deputy who had been in recent contact with the one that tested positive has self-quarantined as a precaution. No information has been provided on whether that deputy has been or is being tested.

Starting on Friday, after the deputy reported COVID-like symptoms, the sheriff's office has implemented further measures to help reduce the spread of the virus, including restructuring their patrol sectors and assigning two deputies to consistently work and respond to calls together, barring any emergency situation, to keep potential exposure limited among staff.

Deputies continue to minimize direct contact with any citizens by speaking to people outside their homes, if possible, and handling many reports by phone or online instead.

All supervisors with the sheriff's office were notified on Friday that two deputies had been quarantined and that a contingency plan for business was being activated.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to provide the best service possible to the citizens who live, work ,or pass through the area, while also being cognizant of the risks of the virus to all”, Sheriff Donald Smith.

The sheriff's office does not plan to release the name of the deputy.

As of June 1, 112 people have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Augusta County, in addition to 47 in Staunton and 47 in Waynesboro.

This Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health is working with Augusta County to provide free testing in Craigsville.