Augusta County develops gradual plan for reopening

Augusta County has been developing a responsive plan for a phased reopening of of government facilities and activities after closures and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan has been created, according to county officials, "prioritizing the health and safety of everyone," and it follows state and federal guidelines to gradually ease public health restrictions, aligning with the state’s Forward Virginia plan.

The phases are based on the level and intensity of public interaction for individual departments and focuses on physical distancing, safety measures, and sanitizing protocols.

“While we can tentatively plan for reopening dates, implementation will ultimately depend on the data reflecting the spread or containment of the virus. The plan will have to be flexible and respond to the data. In other words, our best laid plans are subject to change,” Candy Hensley, Assistant to the County Administrator, said.

The Government Center has tentative plans to open to the public on June 1. After the center opens, for the safety of the public as well as that of employees, the County asks the public to continue use of the drive thru window and the drop box and to continue requesting services electronically and by phone.

Upon opening, the center will have active protocols and visible measures in place to maintain strict guidelines for safety, including:

• Security screens at the counters will be lowered and fitted with acrylic barriers with space underneath to conduct business.

• Narrow tables and rope barriers will be in place to help maintain safe physical distancing measures.

• Hand sanitizing stations will be available at entrances.

• The wearing of masks is recommended.

Departments and county agencies will continue to coordinate efforts for reopening and for sharing the high standards of safety protocols used.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we take any step towards becoming fully operational. Our highest priority continues to be the safety of all our guests and staff. It is important to understand that, even when facilities and programs are available, there will likely be additional guidelines to follow that may be beyond the standard,” Andy Wells, director of the parks and recreation department, said.

The department plans to update the status of programs by June 15. The current decisions regarding Parks and Recreation activities include:

• All scheduled special events through August are cancelled. This includes the annual Sweet Dreams Day at Stuarts Draft Park, Food Truck Wednesdays, and Dog Days.

• All summer camp programs have been cancelled. This includes KIDS Camp and RecConnect.

• The swimming pool at Stuarts Draft Park will not open for the 2020 season. Swim lessons and the Stuarts Draft Dolphins swim team will not be offered.

• The campground and swimming pool at Natural Chimneys Park remain closed and an update on their availability will be provided by June 15. The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will be postponed until July 9-11, 2021.

• All registrations and reservations continue to be suspended until further notice.

• All parks and trails are open to the public. Picnic shelters, pavilions, restrooms, and playgrounds in county parks and on county school properties remain closed indefinitely. A status update will be provided by June 15.