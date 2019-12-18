Augusta County driver escapes train collision with minor injuries

A driver managed to escape with only minor injuries after a collision between a train and a car just outside of Staunton Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say a 19-year-old woman, identified as Rachel Hicks, of Greenville was attempting to cross the railroad tracks just north of Staunton, at the entrance to the VDOT offices, at 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to state troopers, Hicks' 2018 Hyundai came to a stop while driving west on Commerce Rd. and then rolled onto the tracks, colliding with an oncoming train, which struck the front of the car and spun it around.

Hicks was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries and later charged with failure to yield for a train.

The train was undamaged and continued along its route down the tracks.

That training crossing at the entrance to VDOT and Virginia State Police offices does not have a signal installed.

Staunton Fire and Rescue used the situation to remind drivers to always look ways before crossing any railroad crossing without signals.

