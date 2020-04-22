Augusta County estimates $5.2 million gap in 2021 budget

Prior to a public hearing Wednesday night in Verona, Augusta County staff presented a revised budget for the 2021 fiscal year due to the projected economic impact of COVID-19. Staff estimates a $5.2 million deficit.

Staff also talked about what could be done to close the gap. That includes eliminating the proposed 2% pay increase for all employees, a hiring freeze, reducing operating budgets of all departments by 5% to 10%, reallocating money that had been set aside for the Augusta County courthouse project, and reducing regional contributions.

“This is our best guess right now looking out to the future as to what this impacts gonna be, and it is substantial,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said. “The last bullet there you saw, was looking at an evaluation of services and we’ve already started that some with departments.”

Fitzgerald did say he was hopeful that grant opportunities would be available in the future to help fund that gap.

Supervisors are set to vote on the budget on May 13.