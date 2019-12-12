Augusta County firefighters, paramedics ensure 2 families have Christmas this year

In the valley, two families will have a Christmas surprise thanks to Augusta County firefighters.

Members of the Augusta County Professional Firefighters & Paramedics Local 4664, with help from other firefighters from Augusta County Fire and Rescue and Company 10 and community volunteers, fulfilled five Christmas lists this holiday season with all kinds of toys and clothes.

Ambitious Hair Design also donated free cuts and colors for the two families, and Breezy Hill Day Spa donated one-hour massages for the mothers.

"We all remember as kids growing up and having Christmas and knowing that morning when you get to go down and open presents and just that thrill of that. We wanted to make sure that these kids get to have that thrill,” Brandon McCown, with Augusta County Local 4664, said.

The firefighters also provided each family with carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.