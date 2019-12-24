Augusta County firefighters share special meal at fire station

Not everybody can spend time with their family on Christmas Eve, but some Augusta County firefighters are making the best of it.

It's business as usual for the firefighters at the Preston L. Yancey Fire Company in Fishersville. They said they are prepared to the serve the community if they are needed.

While the firefighters may not be with their biological family, they said they enjoy the time with amongst the brotherhood.

They spent Tuesday in the fire station where they cooked a ham and shared a special meal together.

"You know, when we're here at the station, you know, this is our second family," said Lt. Wayne Hupman. "Throughout our career, that's who we spend a third of our life with."

Hupman said they shared memories, laughs and joked together and enjoyed the camraderie.