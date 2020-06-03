Augusta County gets $1,000 grant to support their Litter Control Program

Augusta County has received a grant of $1,000 to help keep roadways throughout the county clean and clear of litter.

WHSV file image of Augusta County Litter Control

As part of Keep Virginia Beautiful's annual "30 in 30 Green Grants" for every day in June, the foundation – which has a mission of engaging and uniting Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment – granted the County of Augusta and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office $1,000 for the county's Litter Control Program.

The Augusta County Pre-Charge Diversion and Litter Control Program allows certain first-time non-violent criminal offenders to volunteer for the county's Litter Control Program for a specified number of hours as an alternative to criminal charges.

Rather than serving time, they serve the community by working to remove roadside litter, through the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. As pre-charge program, if they successfully complete their litter control work, their charges are dropped.

The office tracks the number of participants and their recidivism rate, as well as the miles of road covered and pounds of trash picked up.

In 2019, the program removed over 36,841 pounds of trash and 410 tires from nearly 200 miles of roadway and 41 pre-charge participants completed over 3,400 hours of work.

Tim Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney, said the program has been beneficial.

"It's been a huge benefit from the perspective of a commonwealth's attorney, in that these are guys that we're now less likely to see down the road breaking into houses, using and dealing more serious drugs," Martin said.

As of last June, when about 30 people had participated in the pre-charge program, Martin said of those 30, only three had committed a second crime, marking a great success.

“We appreciate this honor from Keep Virginia Beautiful, which shows that they value not only the positive influence of our program on the environment but also on the community,” said Caleb Kramer, assistant Commonwealth’s attorney and director of the Litter Control Program. “This grant greatly helps sustain the work of the program, keeping roads clean for everyone while streamlining the judicial process.”

There are three sections in the program: people who have committed a crime but not been charged, people who have been charged but not tried, and people on probation. The program has expanded a bit since it first began in November. Kramer said there are now more people involved.

The program started in March 2018.

Kramer said after community feedback, they've also been recycling what they can from what they pick up along the road. The program has also been putting up signs through the county, reminding people to not litter. Kramer said that's all a part of the program's goals.

"It meshes in because we think people actually behave better if their environment looks better."

If you'd like a sign in your area, Kramer said you can call 540-254-7826, and you'll be added to a list.

The grants offered for June are for government, non-profit, civic and service organizations that were invited to apply for grants for $500 to $1,000 describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.