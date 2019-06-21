Augusta County litter program cleans up roads, helps first time offenders

The Augusta County Litter Control program has made a difference in the amount of litter on the roads and the number of people charged in court since it started about nine months ago.

The program is a partnership between the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Office and the sheriff's office. First time, non-violent offenders can pick up trash along the road in exchange for a reduced sentence or even no charges.

Tim Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney, said the program has been beneficial so far.

"It's been a huge benefit from the perspective of a commonwealth's attorney, in that these are guys that we're now less likely to see down the road breaking into houses, using and dealing more serious drugs," Martin said.

Martin said about 30 people have participated in the pre-charge program, meaning they are not charged if they successfully complete the program. He said of those 30, only three have committed a second time. Martin said that's a great success.

The program has also been successful in cleaning up the roads. So far, they've picked up well over 20,000 pounds of litter. Caleb Kramer, the assistant commonwealth's attorney working with the program, said it's revolutionary.

"We're trying out something completely new, and despite the fact that it's not been done before in Virginia, it's working extremely well," Kramer said.

There are three sections in the program: people who have committed a crime but not been charged, people who have been charged but not tried, and people on probation. The program has expanded a bit since it first began in November. Kramer said there are now more people involved.

"We have expanded the number of people coming through, particularly in our pre-trial phase, so we've expanded the number of offenses that we're taking," Kramer said.

Kramer said after community feedback, they've also been recycling what they can from what they pick up along the road. The program has also been putting up signs through the county, reminding people to not litter. Kramer said that's all a part of the program's goals.

"It meshes in because we think people actually behave better if their environment looks better."

If you'd like a sign in your area, Kramer said you can call 540-254-7826, and you'll be added to a list. You can also reach out to their Facebook page.

