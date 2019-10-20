Augusta County looking for input on planned sidewalk project

Augusta County is asking for input on a sidewalk project in Verona.

The sidewalk would run along Laurel Hill Road between the railroad and Lodge Lane. | Credit: WHSV

Butch Wells, supervisor for the area, said the area is growing, and it's important to get pedestrians off the road and out of the way of traffic.

There are two parts to the project. Wells said the first is to put in a sidewalk along Laurel Hill Road from the Shenandoah Valley Railroad to Lodge Lane, near the park and ride. The county also plans to put in a sidewalk along Route 11 from the county/city line to Dick Huff Lane, where the government center is.

The preliminary plans are on the county's website now, along with the estimated cost and next steps. There is also a space to share input about the project. The county is collecting feedback until Nov. 24, with a public meeting planned for Nov. 14.

You can find the link for the plans and comment section here