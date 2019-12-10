Augusta County man accused of attacking, holding woman against her will for days

An Augusta County man is accused of attacking and holding a woman against her will over a period of several days.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a Stuarts Draft home for an alleged assault around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

When deputies got to the scene, they determined that 23-year-old Peter E. Whitlow, of Stuarts Draft, had assaulted and held a woman against her will for several days. Minor injuries to the woman were reported.

The sheriff's office says Whitlow fired a weapon inside the home during what they call an "ongoing, volatile incident." An infant was present at that time, but was uninjured.

Investigators say the situation de-escalated after the gunfire and the woman was allowed to leave.

Following the sheriff's office's investigation, Whitlow was arrested and charged with felony abduction, felony discharge of a weapon in a dwelling, felony abuse and neglect of a child, misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member, misdemeanor firearm brandishing, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

He's being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

