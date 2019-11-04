Augusta County man arrested after fleeing deputies on Rt. 250

An Augusta County man was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement along Rt. 250 on Friday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at 10:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on Rt. 250.

However, deputies say the 2009 Hyundai failed to stop and instead turned and fled toward the south end of Augusta County.

As the vehicle, which the sheriff's office identified as being driven by Roman Rose, continued south on Howardsville Turnpike, a deputy deployed stop sticks and deflated the Hyundai's tires.

Once it came to a stop, deputies say Rose took off on foot near Mt. Torrey Rd. while two other occupants of the car were left at the scene.

The two people were temporarily detained at the scene and later released without any charges.

A K-9 team from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office was deployed and a Virginia State Police helicopter came to the area to try and find Rose, but he managed to escape.

With warrants for his arrest for felony eluding and driving on suspended or revoked license, deputies found him around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the 2000 block of Mt. Torrey Rd. in Lyndhurst.

A homeowner in the area called about a trespasser, who the sheriff's office determined to be Rose.

He's being held at Middle River Regional Jail on charges of trespassing, eluding, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and a separate hit and run charge filed by Virginia State Police in 2018.

