Augusta County man arrested for arson in Craigsville house fire

An Augusta County man is accused of attempting to burn down his own home while people were inside.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at 6:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, firefighters with crews from Craigsville, Churchville, Goshen, and Augusta County Fire Rescue all responded to North Hanock St. in Craigsville for a report of a house fire.

Responding firefighters quickly put out the flames, which had started in the living room of a single-story home, and first responders transported a man and woman who were inside to Augusta Health for minor injuries from the fire.

Augusta County deputies arrived on scene and quickly called a Virginia State Police arson investigator from the BCI Appomattox field office.

The investigator determined the cause of the house fire was arson, and deputies took 54-year-old Michael Christopher Troxell into custody.

Troxell was identified as the homeowner.

He's charged with felony burning or destroying a dwelling, and was taken to Middle River Regional Jail, where he's being held without bond on order of a state magistrate.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Middle River Regional Jail records show that Troxell has been processed into the facility, but no mugshot was made available. He's described as a white man standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.