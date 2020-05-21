Augusta County man dies while serving life sentence for first-degree murder

An Augusta County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Charles Almond Sr. died on May 6. He was 89.

In 2016, a jury found Almond guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the 1983 disappearance of Richard "Pete" Miller. Miller was Almond's soon-to-be son-in-law and his body was never found. Almond was charged in connection to Miller's death more than 30 years after Miller's disappearance.

A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Corrections did not release a cause of Almond's death and said it is determined by a medical examiner.