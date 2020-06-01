Augusta County man killed in motorcycle crash

An Augusta County man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers say at 12:04 a.m. on Monday morning, they received a report of a motorcycle crash on Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County.

According to police, a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 38-year-old Adam C. Maxwell, of Churchville, was heading south on Deerfield Valley Rd. (Rt. 629) in western Augusta County when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a boulder, about one mile south of Hankey Mountain Hwy. (Route 250).

Police say Maxwell was thrown from the motorcycle in the collision and died at the scene of his injuries.

According to investigators, he was wearing a helmet, but it was not properly secured at the time of the crash.

