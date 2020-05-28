Augusta County man sentenced to 5 years for meth distribution scheme

An Augusta County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for plans to distribute methamphetamine into the Shenandoah Valley from the midwest.

On Thursday, John William Hooser III, of Middlebrook, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg,

Hooser, 33, pleaded guilty last October to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance illegally in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, he conspired with others from May 2018 to August 2018 to traffic meth from a supplier in Oklahoma to the western district of Virginia.

He admitted to investigators that he was a part of transactions totaling about 658 grams of methamphetamine during the course of the drug distribution conspiracy.

His case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Staunton Police Department.

There's no word on whether the John William Hooser sentended on Thursday is connected to the John William Hooser accused of breaking into multiple storage units near Staunton.