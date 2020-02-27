Augusta County man wins $1 million top prize with scratcher ticket

An Augusta County man is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a quick stop he made on the way to work.

Randy McCutcheon, from Craigsville, told the Virginia Lottery he was on his way to work when he stopped by the Nishi Food Mart on West Beverley St. in Staunton, where he bought a Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket.

McCutcheon went out to his car, where he scratched it and realized he won the game's $1 million top prize.

Lottery officials say he then continued on his way to work. But when he told his boss what had happened, his boss told him to take the rest of the day off.

McCutcheon had the choice of taking the full $1 million over a 30-year span or taking a one-time lump sum of $601,684 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

He told lottery officials that he and his wife will use the winnings to buy a new truck, help out family and give to their favorite charities.

Nishi Food Mart receives a a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Millionaire Maker features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000. McCutcheon won the first top prize claimed in the game, but nine more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 244,800.

Augusta County, where McCutcheon lives, received more than $5.7 million from the Virginia Lottery for K-12 public education in fiscal year 2019. You can learn more about where lottery funds go here.

