Augusta County names new economic development director

Augusta County has named its new director of economic development and marketing. Rebekah Castle has been chosen to fill that role.

The Augusta County native brings 14 years of experience to the position, the past six serving As Augusta County’s marketing coordinator.

Castle says she's excited and sees opportunities in continuing to work with regional partners. "You get to work with a lot of different people, so putting a lot of people in the same room together to come up with new ideas and challenge each other and figure out how we can together work together to move the county forward.

Castle says she expects some site development discussions over the next year with support from the state.