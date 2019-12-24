Fishersville neighborhood lights 3,000 luminaries on Christmas Eve

An Augusta County neighborhood lit up with more than 3,000 luminaries on Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday night, the neighbors of the Fairmont neighborhood continued a tradition they started last year, however, this year it was much bigger.

Organizers wanted to focus on the joy of the Christmas season.

"It's just amazing," said Jamison Botkin. "We want people to feel the experience and the joy of Christmas and what the season is all about."

On Sunday, the neighbors met to discuss the process which brightened their neighborhood near the Fishersville Food Lion and the entrance to the Wilson school complex.

Several people enjoyed the light on Christmas Eve, according to Botkin.

The neighbors plan to clean up on Christmas morning.