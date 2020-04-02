Augusta County offers interest-free loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Interest-free loans are available for small businesses in Augusta County that have suffered due to COVID-19.

According to an announcement from the Augusta County Economic Development Authority, through a partnership with the County of Augusta Economic Development department, they are offering an emergency relief loan program for businesses in the county.

Funds for the loan program are provided by the Economic Development Authority (EDA), and the program is being administered by the Staunton Creative Community Fund, which is also administering a $25,000 Disaster Relief Loan and Loan Forgiveness Program, in partnership with F&M Bank, for Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County businesses.

“The Augusta County Economic Development Authority believes in our businesses and our community,” said Randy Roller, Chair of the EDA. “We want to support those business owners who have worked so hard to build their businesses and need a boost to get through these unprecedented circumstances.”

The loan program provided by Augusta County EDA funds is interest-free. Repayment does not begin until 30 days after the local and state-level states of emergency have expired or been rescinded.

The balance can be amortized over three years.

To apply, complete this application and submit it to debbie@stauntonfund.org. The application process is completely electronic using electronic signatures.

The loan details and qualifications are as follows:

• Loans are $1,000-$5,000 per business, limited funding is available

• Loan funds can be used towards working capital expenses, payroll, utilities, gap funding and inventory.

• Access or applications for other loans will be taken into account (Small Business Administration Disaster Relief Fund, Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge Relief Fund, etc.) This loan can be packaged with a Staunton Creative Community Fund loan.

• Business must have an Augusta County business license and/or pay Augusta County taxes (real estate, machinery and tools, business personal property)

• The business must be located within Augusta County proper.

• The business must have been operational in Augusta County for at least the previous six months.

“Our businesses are a big part of what makes our local color vibrant and our way of life possible,” said Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chair, Gerald Garber. “We will continue to help as we can and want to let the business community know we stand with them.”

In addition to launching the Emergency Relief Loan Fund, Augusta County says they are working diligently during the COVID-19 emergency to respond to challenges in the business community, to activate local resources, and to keep local businesses informed about relevant national and statewide business initiatives. Augusta-based businesses are encouraged to visit their resource page at augustavabusiness.com/covid-19/.

