Augusta County photographer offers free photo shoot for graduating seniors

When Teresa Carpenter heard the news that schools across the state would be closed for the remainder of the year, she said she had this thought in the back of her mind that would not go away.

"If they don't get this graduation day, if their parents don't that moment with them, what would it hurt for me to just get in the car and swing by and let them be dressed up and take a couple pictures and be on my way?" Carpenter said.

Carpenter said she would take the photos for free and could maintain proper social distancing.

Carpenter also leads a Relay for Life team, called Focus on a Cure. She said if people did feel compelled to reimburse her in some way, the entire amount would go toward Focus on a Cure to help cancer research.

"I'm hoping to make a difference in one way or another," Carpenter said.

She said she is still hopeful that the students' graduations will happen, but says her offer stands even if they can't have that moment.

"There's that sense of pride you have," Carpenter said. "It says with you, those moments stay with you... It's a special time in their lives, and it needs to be documented, not just in their hearts and minds."

Carpenter said she would love to see all area photographers come together to canvas the Valley to get all the photos done if it comes to them not being able to attend a ceremony.

Anyone who is interested can reach out to Teresa through her Facebook page, Trigger Happy Photography, or by emailing her at longhorntc7@yahoo.com