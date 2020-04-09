Augusta County postpones Spring Clean-Up, urges people to reduce landfill trips

Augusta County has postponed their annual Spring Clean-Up event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for April 18-25. But with the Augusta County Regional Landfill and dumpsites across the county focusing on enforcing social distancing measures according to Gov. Northam's orders for Virginia, they're discouraging all unnecessary trips, both for the welfare of the public and the safety of county employees.

They plan to announce another date for the event in the future, once the Stay at Home order is lifted.

“While solid waste is an essential service, we ask that citizens minimize their trips to the convenience sites and landfill and to maintain social distancing while disposing of items.," said Greg Thomasson, the Augusta County Service Authority’s director of solid waste management.

Convenience sites and the Augusta County Regional Landfill have been seeing extremely heavy traffic since Virginians were ordered to stay home except for essential needs. They're encouraging people to plan trips for weekdays and avoid Saturdays, which have been the busiest times.

The landfill continues to operate under normal business hours, 8:00 a.m - 4:15 p.m., from Monday to Saturday, with dumpsites operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.