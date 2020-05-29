Augusta County preparing to reopen government center Monday

This coming Monday will mark the start of June amid a global pandemic, and with it, in Virginia, many local government offices and facilities are starting to reopen to the public under Phase 1 of Governor Northam's ’Forward Virginia’ plan

Among the buildings opening back up on Monday will be the Augusta County Government Center, which has been closed since March 20.

Starting on June 1, they'll be open for normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, but still strongly encourage county residents to conduct business remotely, like worked for most necessary tasks throughout their closure.

You can handle a lot of county business online or use a drop-box at the government center.

But for anyone who needs to carry out business in person, the county asks the public to follow these safety measures to ensure the health of the community and their employees:

• Please wear a mask when entering the building. We ask that those without masks use the drop-box or drive-through window.

• Enter through the main door near the flags; this is the only door that will be open.

• Follow entrance and exit signs when visiting public counters inside the building. There will be marked places distanced apart for standing in line.

• When a Board or Commission is meeting, the Board/Commission, staff, and public will be required to wear a mask.

The public will notice some temporary physical changes inside the building, including:

• Gates lowered at the counters and outfitted with acrylic sneeze guards

• Tables placed in front of the counters to help ensure physical distancing

• Hand sanitizing stations will be available at entrances.

The government center's reopening is just part of a phased reopening of of government facilities and activities that Augusta County has planned.

The plan has been created, according to county officials, "prioritizing the health and safety of everyone," and it follows state and federal guidelines to gradually ease public health restrictions, aligning with the state’s Forward Virginia plan.

The phases are based on the level and intensity of public interaction for individual departments and focuses on physical distancing, safety measures, and sanitizing protocols.

“While we can tentatively plan for reopening dates, implementation will ultimately depend on the data reflecting the spread or containment of the virus. The plan will have to be flexible and respond to the data. In other words, our best laid plans are subject to change,” Candy Hensley, Assistant to the County Administrator, said.

Departments and county agencies will continue to coordinate efforts for reopening and for sharing the high standards of safety protocols used.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we take any step towards becoming fully operational. Our highest priority continues to be the safety of all our guests and staff. It is important to understand that, even when facilities and programs are available, there will likely be additional guidelines to follow that may be beyond the standard,” Andy Wells, director of the parks and recreation department, said.

The department plans to update the status of programs by June 15. The current decisions regarding Parks and Recreation activities include:

• All scheduled special events through August are cancelled. This includes the annual Sweet Dreams Day at Stuarts Draft Park, Food Truck Wednesdays, and Dog Days.

• All summer camp programs have been cancelled. This includes KIDS Camp and RecConnect.

• The swimming pool at Stuarts Draft Park will not open for the 2020 season. Swim lessons and the Stuarts Draft Dolphins swim team will not be offered.

• The campground and swimming pool at Natural Chimneys Park remain closed and an update on their availability will be provided by June 15. The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will be postponed until July 9-11, 2021.

• All registrations and reservations continue to be suspended until further notice.

• All parks and trails are open to the public. Picnic shelters, pavilions, restrooms, and playgrounds in county parks and on county school properties remain closed indefinitely. A status update will be provided by June 15.